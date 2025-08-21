Several Georgia hotels nominated for the 2025 Historic Hotels of America awards

GEORGIA — Some Georgia hotels and resorts are among this year’s nominees for the Historic Hotels of America awards.

The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta was nominated for “Best Historic Hotel” in its size category.

Savannah’s Bellwether House received a nod as “Best Small Historic Inn”.

Meanwhile, among resorts, Jekyll Island Club Resort and the King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort were nominated.

Historic Hotels of America is part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The award winners will be announced October 30 in ceremonies at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle.