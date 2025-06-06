Local

Several Fulton County inmates accused in contraband operation could face more charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several inmates at two Fulton County Jail locations could face additional charges and jail time after police uncovered a contraband operation.

Officials say three holes were found in three levels of fencing that surrounds the jail annex in Union City on Wednesday.

Deputies and detention officers conducted a raid inside the main jail on Rice Street in Atlanta on Thursday.

Officials said three people were in possession of a bag containing cigarettes, marijuana, cell phones, candy, vapes, phone chargers, cheeseburgers and more.

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $5,000 for information about the people responsible for smuggling contraband into the Fulton County Jail. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 404-577-TIPS (8477).

