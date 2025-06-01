Seven arrested in Paulding County crackdown on underage vape sales

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Seven people have been arrested following a two-month undercover investigation into the illegal sale of vape products to minors in Paulding County.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests are part of “Operation Clean Air,” a targeted effort to crack down on businesses and individuals selling vaping products to underage customers. Deputies conducted undercover operations at stores and service stations throughout the county as part of the initiative.

“The objective is to hold any illegal dealers accountable,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities say the operation is ongoing and more enforcement efforts could be coming to prevent kids from getting vape products.