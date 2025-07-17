Serial burglar arrested after string of break-ins at Gwinnett apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man accused of targeting his neighbors during a string of burglaries is now behind bars. Gwinnett County Police say 28-year-old Darrius Stokes has been arrested in connection with nine break-ins at Brentwood Downs Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road.

The reported burglaries occurred between June 2 and July 7. In at least two of those cases, police say the victims were home during the break-ins.

Investigators say forensic evidence helped identify Stokes as the suspect. He didn’t have to be tracked far, he lives in the same apartment complex where the crimes occurred.

Stokes is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story