Senator Warnock pushes for permanent Child Tax Credit under American Family Act

Georgia families and parents across the nation could soon see lasting financial relief if the latest push to expand the Child Tax Credit (CTC) becomes law. U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is co-sponsoring the American Family Act, a bill that would more than double the existing credit for young children and nearly double it for older kids.

“This is the most ambitious version of this Child Tax Credit that we’ve seen since it was introduced in the 1990s,” Warnock said. “And when you think about what’s happening with families, it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

The proposed legislation would increase the annual credit to more than $4,300 for children under age six and boost the amount by nearly 80% for children between ages six and 17. In addition, it includes a one-time “baby bonus” of $2,400 for newborns.

Warnock emphasized that the expanded credit would also be permanent and tied to inflation, helping families keep up with the rising cost of living. “The central problem that I’m focused on is that right now there are way too many people in our state who are literally too poor to get this tax cut,” he said. “My legislation fixes that.”

If passed, the American Family Act would restore and expand provisions from the 2021 temporary expansion of the CTC, which dramatically reduced child poverty across the United States.

Warnock warned that unless Congress acts, the current version of the CTC will expire. “If Congress does not act, the Child Tax Credit that is currently in place will go away, and these families will be left holding the bag, they will get nothing,” he said.

As support for the American Family Act grows, Warnock and other supporters are urging lawmakers to prioritize families and ensure financial stability for millions of children across the country.