Senator Ossoff writes letter to Hegseth opposing mass detention of migrants at Guantanamo Bay

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is leading a group of senators opposing the mass detention of migrants at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Sen. Ossoff is joined by Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Brian Schatz (D-HI), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

On Friday, the group wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warning of potential risks to human rights and possible long-term damage to military readiness.

In the letter from Ossoff and the three other Democratic senators, they say our men and women in uniform are war fighters, not jailers of migrants.

“We oppose placing U.S. military and DoD civilian personnel in the legally and morally tenuous position of conducting mass migrant detention operations. Our men and women in uniform are warfighters, not jailers of migrants,” Sen. Ossoff and the group wrote. “The dramatically expanded use of U.S. military personnel and facilities to support mass detention operations overseas will divert DoD personnel and resources from its core warfighting mission.”