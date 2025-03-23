Senator Jon Ossoff unofficially launches re-election campaign with rally in East Atlanta

EAST ATLANTA — Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff “unofficially” launched his 2026 re-election campaign Saturday afternoon with a fiery rally in East Atlanta, marking his first major event ahead of what’s expected to be a closely watched race next year.

Nicknamed the “Rally for Our Republic,” the event drew a large crowd of supporters as Ossoff made a passionate call to action, framing the upcoming election as a pivotal moment for the nation’s future.

“Atlanta, this is not a drill, Atlanta, this is not a bad dream,” Ossoff declared. “As citizens, this is the test of our lifetime. So tell me Atlanta, are you ready?”

Throughout his remarks, the senator emphasized the stakes for democracy, both at home and abroad. “Americans are now living in fear of their own government,” he said. “And it’s not just here at home.”

Ossoff also took direct aim at President Donald Trump and the broader Republican agenda. “It’s the Jewish kid and the Black pastor running together with all of you alongside us,” he said, referencing the historic 2020 runoff victories he and Senator Raphael Warnock achieved in Georgia.

The rally comes as Democrats hold a minority in the U.S. Senate, and Ossoff called his seat “one of the most important in the country” for the party’s hopes of regaining control in 2026.

So far, no Republicans have formally declared a challenge to Ossoff. However, speculation continues to swirl around Governor Brian Kemp, who is in his final term and seen as a potential contender.

With no official challengers yet in the race, Ossoff’s early push shows the urgency and intensity with which Democrats plan to defend the seat in a battleground state that has played a decisive role in recent national elections.