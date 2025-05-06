Senator Jon Ossoff reacts to Governor Kemp’s decision to not run for US Senate in 2026

ATLANTA, GA — Senator Jon Ossoff says he wishes Governor Kemp “the best” after his decision to stay out of next year’s US senate race.

The senator spoke to WSB Radio’s Chris Chandler Tuesday morning following the announcement on Monday from Governor Kemp that he will not run in the US Senate race opposite Ossoff.

The decision opens the field for Republican challengers, and likely removes the biggest obstacle facing Ossoff in his bid for re-election.

Ossoff says he doesn’t waste a lot of time worrying about who might run, but says he expects a crowded republican field next year.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Insurance Commissioner John King, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are among the names emerging as possible contenders.

Senator Ossoff says regardless of who runs, he’s prepared for any challenger.