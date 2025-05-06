Local

Senator Jon Ossoff reacts to Governor Kemp’s decision to not run for US Senate in 2026

By WSB Radio News Staff
President Biden Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Area ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 9: Senator Jon Ossoff (GA-D) speaks at a campaign event for President Joe Biden at Pullman Yards on March 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and Former president Donald Trump are both campaigning in Georgia today ahead of the Primary election voting taking place on Tuesday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA — Senator Jon Ossoff says he wishes Governor Kemp “the best” after his decision to stay out of next year’s US senate race.

The senator spoke to WSB Radio’s Chris Chandler Tuesday morning following the announcement on Monday from Governor Kemp that he will not run in the US Senate race opposite Ossoff.

The decision opens the field for Republican challengers, and likely removes the biggest obstacle facing Ossoff in his bid for re-election.

Ossoff says he doesn’t waste a lot of time worrying about who might run, but says he expects a crowded republican field next year.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Insurance Commissioner John King, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are among the names emerging as possible contenders.

Senator Ossoff says regardless of who runs, he’s prepared for any challenger.

