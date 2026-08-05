Senate clears key hurdle for nominee to lead Atlanta-based CDC

ATLANTA — A key hurdle has been cleared for Erica Schwartz to become the next director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Senate voted 51-43 to end debate on Schwartz’s nomination, paving the way for a final confirmation vote.

Schwartz received support from most Republicans and one Democrat, officials said.

Critics have questioned whether Schwartz would be willing to challenge Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on issues involving vaccine policy and science.