Senate advances resolution to suspend senators’ pay during government shutdowns

The Senate has unanimously advanced a resolution that would suspend lawmakers’ pay during any federal government shutdown, according to officials.

The measure applies only to U.S. senators and would require the Secretary of the Senate to withhold compensation during any potential lapses in federal appropriations affecting one or more federal agencies or departments.

Under the proposal, any withheld payments would be held during the shutdown and released once funding is restored.

The resolution is designed to create a financial incentive for lawmakers to avoid future government shutdowns during budget disputes.

The measure does not require approval from the House of Representatives or the president to take effect.

According to the text of the resolution on Congress.gov, the policy would take effect after the 2026 general election.

The full resolution text is available by clicking the link here.