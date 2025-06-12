Local

Sen. Raphael Warnock highlights southern roots on National Seersucker Day

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
(WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

Thursday June 12, marks National Seersucker Day, and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is helping lead the U.S. Senate’s recognition of the occasion as co-chair of the bipartisan celebration.

“Seersucker is more than just a fabric, it is a material deeply woven into Southern culture,” Warnock said in a statement.

Made popular in New Orleans in the early 1900s, seersucker is known for its lightweight, puckered texture and is traditionally made of cotton. The fabric gained popularity as a breathable alternative to wool suits during the warm summer months and has since become a style staple in Southern fashion.

The celebration also ties into Georgia’s agricultural identity; cotton is one of the state’s most important crops, supporting more than 50,000 jobs across the state in cotton-related industries.

National Seersucker Day honors the fabric’s deep ties to regional culture and its continued relevance in warm-weather wardrobes.

