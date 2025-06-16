Sen. Raphael Warnock fights back against Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As President Donald Trump’s proposed spending package known as the “Big Beautiful Bill” awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is voicing strong opposition, warning the legislation could have devastating consequences for thousands of Georgians.

“We will see the consequences of this bill in Georgia, and they will be terrible,” Warnock said in an interview.

According to data from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the bill could result in roughly 624,000 Georgians losing health coverage, largely due to major proposed cuts to Medicaid. Warnock also expressed concern over reductions to SNAP benefits, saying: “I’m going to fight with all of my might to try to stop this big ugly bill.”

The White House has defended the legislation, stating it aims to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse while preserving essential programs like Medicaid. But Warnock argues the scope of the proposed $850 billion cut to Medicaid goes far beyond that.

“This is not about waste, fraud, and abuse,” he said. “You can’t cut $850 billion out of Medicaid and just get waste, fraud, and abuse. You’re going to kick people off of coverage; and let me be clear, that’s the point.”

The bill is still awaiting a formal vote in the Senate.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story