Sen. Ossoff spearheads new effort to protect rural hospitals from cyber threats

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga) is behind a new bipartisan effort in Congress to protect small, more rural hospitals from threats to their information systems and computer networks.

In recent years, hospitals across the state of Georgia have been targeted by ransomware and cyber attacks, including different incidents in Houston, Columbus, Savannah, Cordele, and Tifton Counties. Smaller institutions often have less funding dedicated to protection against cybercrime, and are often considered easy targets.

“Ransomware and cyber security threats are top of mind, for these often less well-resourced institutions,” said Sen. Ossoff.

The Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act was introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mi) and Ossoff. It would require the US Department of Homeland Security to provide assistance and guidance to rural hospitals about best practice in deterring cybercrime.





