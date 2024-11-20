Sen. Ossoff asks for more relief to help Georgia farmers recover from Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — Georgia Democratic U.S Sen. Jon Ossoff has urged congress to approve additional relief funds to help Georgia farmers recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Earlier this month, officials agreed to spend $100 million on Hurricane Helene aid for farms and forestry. Officials estimated the hurricane caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

“The numbers are staggering, but this isn’t about numbers. It’s about families and rural communities, and without our help, the simple fact is that many of these family farms will fold, and they may fold soon. They’re staring at devastated farmland and orchards, they’re deep in the red, and they’re under immense stress. If they go under, our rural communities go under. The local tax base funding schools and infrastructure is destroyed. And the rural way of life in Georgia risks disappearing altogether,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Georgia Lt Gov. Burt Jones and other officials previously called the damage a “generational loss.” Cotton, pecan and chicken farmers took severe losses, as did owners of private timberlands.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in October that it has already spent $1.3 billion on direct aid to people following Helene and Hurricane Milton.

According to officials, FEMA has spent more than $1.1 billion on debris removal and emergency protective measures.

“Georgia farmers, and farmers in neighboring states, are suffering deeply, and Congress must proceed urgently to pass disaster relief by the end of the year,” Sen. Ossoff said.