Sen. Jon Ossoff introduces ‘Skilled Workforce Act’ to boost job training in Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has introduced new legislation aimed at helping Georgians land good-paying careers without a four-year college degree.

The proposal, called the Skilled Workforce Act, would create a tax credit for companies that invest in workforce training programs at community colleges, technical schools, and high schools that offer advanced job training.

“We want companies to invest in these job training programs,” Ossoff said. “We want to bring the equipment, the software, the systems that are essential to training workers in strategic industries, in emerging industries.”

The senator says the measure is designed to fill a critical workforce gap. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Georgia currently has just 73 available workers for every 100 open jobs.

Ossoff says the bill will help ensure more Georgians have access to careers in high-demand fields, even without a traditional college degree.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

