DUNWOODY, Ga. — A water main break in a busy area of Dunwoody could have an impact on the Friday morning commute.

Police say Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Harris Circle was shut down after the water main break in the area.

The section of road could be closed for several hours as crews work to dig a hole to fix the broken pipe.

Officials say the closure will extend from Harris Circle to Redfield Drive.

There is no timeline on when the repairs will be completed.