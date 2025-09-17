Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announces run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — The Republican race for governor is growing, as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger officially announced his candidacy Wednesday morning.

After two terms as the state’s chief elections officer, Raffensperger is aiming for the top job, pledging to lower taxes, spur job creation, and crack down on crime. “I’m a conservative Republican and I am prepared to make the tough decisions,” Raffensperger said in his announcement. “I follow the law and the Constitution and I’ll always do the right thing for Georgia no matter what.”

In his campaign launch video, Raffensperger described himself as a “conservative businessman” and vowed to deliver “a bold conservative agenda” if elected.

Raffensperger enters a crowded GOP primary field that already includes Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has received the endorsement of President Donald Trump, and Attorney General Chris Carr. Businessman Clark Dean has also joined the race as an outsider candidate.

Raffensperger’s political career began in 2011, when he was elected to the Johns Creek City Council. He later served two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives before voters elected him secretary of state in 2018. He won re-election to that post in 2022 with a commanding majority.

On Tuesday, former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced he is running for governor as a Democrat. Duncan’s entry into the Democratic primary adds to a growing list of Democratic candidates including Keisha Lance Bottoms, Jason Esteves, and Michael Thurmond.

The primary is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in Georgia politics.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story