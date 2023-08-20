Search efforts continue for 2-year-old as crews drain Fulton County lake

EAST POINT, Ga. — The search for 2-year old J’Asiah Mitchell continues as crews drain a lake in East Point. It’s near where the toddler’s father Artavious North lives.

North originally said J’Asiah had been kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County. Police arrested North and charged him with making a false statement.

On Saturday night, cameras were back at the lake off Lakeview Place in East Point and the family of J’Asiah Mitchell was also there.

“My daughter wants to look for her son, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to look wherever she wants to look, wherever she wants to go. Whatever idea she comes up with and thinks she might need to go check it out, we’re right behind her,” said J’Asiah’s grandmother Leriesa Mitchell.

“All we need is J’asiah. We don’t want nothing else. We don’t want nothing more. We just want J’Asiah.”

The search for J’Asiah started on Wednesday night, after his father North told police that his son was kidnapped at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County, while he was stopped at a stop sign.

Thursday night, DeKalb Police said North’s story wasn’t true. They arrested North for making a false police report. But there were still no signs of J’Asiah.

Early Saturday, J’Asiah’s family went back to the apartment complex where North reported the kidnapping.

“We found out this apartment complex is a place where he used to hang out at. He used to bring J’Asiah out here. We talked to numerous of people who live out here. They also said they seen my grandson playing with other kids out here,” Mitchell said.

Spruill asked Mitchell how is she staying motivated.

“Because I know I’m bringing my grandson home,” she said.

“I know he’s still alive. I know he’s still alive.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call East Point police.

