Search continues for missing jet skier on Lake Allatoona

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — Search crews continue to look for a 27-year-old man who went missing on Lake Allatoona after jumping off a jet ski near Glade Marina.

Bartow County Fire Rescue said the man jumped off the jet ski Sunday, went under the water and never resurfaced.

Crews immediately began searching for the man using sonar equipment. Additional teams were brought in to continue the overnight search.

The 27-year-old man has not been found as the search continues.

Bartow County Fire Rescue said the man is presumed drowned. Authorities have not released any additional information.