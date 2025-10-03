Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison for prostitution-related conviction

What we’re covering

• JUST IN: Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

• Combs speaks: He addressed the court earlier and begged the judge for mercy, calling his actions “disgusting, shameful and sick.” Combs apologized to the victims and “all the victims of domestic violence.”

• Defense’s strategy: Combs’ legal team released a documentary-style video at the eleventh hour that includes a montage of clips showing Combs’ charity work and family. The video, as well as a letter from Combs, stand in stark contrast to continuous efforts by his defense, which has repeatedly stated Combs is not guilty and was targeted unfairly by the government.

Judge also imposes $500,000 fine on Combs

In addition to the prison time, Judge Arun Subramanian also imposed a $500,000 fine against Sean “Diddy” Combs. That’s the maximum fine he can order.

Subramanian noted this was an upward variation from the guidelines, but said he was taking into account Combs’ “immense resources, which enabled his crimes.”