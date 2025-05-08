Scott Slade shares health update following stem cell transplant: “I’m doing well”

ATLANTA — Veteran 95.5 WSB Atlanta radio host Scott Slade has shared a positive update on his recovery from multiple myeloma, nearly a month after undergoing a stem cell transplant.

“It’s day 29 since my stem cell transplant, and I’m doing well,” Slade said. “The transplant’s engrafted. I’m making new white blood cells and platelets.”

Slade, who first revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, is continuing treatment and recovery with the support of his medical team at Northside Hospital. While he’s still taking precautions to avoid infection, he says progress is steady.

“I do have to take precautions against contracting an infection that would be difficult to fight off at this stage,” he said. “Eventually, I’ll have to retake every vaccination I’ve had since I was a baby.”

He acknowledged the physical toll of the treatment, including weight and hair loss, but emphasized that his determination to beat the disease remains strong.

“I’ve not lost my resolve to beat this multiple myeloma,” Slade said. “And thanks to my great care team at Northside and terrific friends and family, I have great faith that this is going to consolidate remission, and I can get on with doing the things in life that I do love.”