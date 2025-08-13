Schools in Clayton County are limiting outdoor activities due to the heat

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — In Clayton County, the schools are limiting outdoor activities Wednesday as the school system says the heat index will be in the 90’s.

The National Weather Service issued an Orange Level status meaning that there may be a moderate to high risk of severe weather, potentially causing significant disruptions to daily life.

In this case, it is due to elevated humidity levels.

This will impact physical education classes, recess periods, and any outdoor activity associated with specific coursework.

Parents and guardians are also being encouraged to make sure their children are dressed in appropriate clothing for school given the temperatures.