Scholarship honors fallen coach from Apalachee High massacre

WINDER, GA — A former Gwinnett County high school football coach and his wife are honoring the memory of a colleague killed in the Apalachee High School massacre by helping future student-athletes pursue higher education.

Derek Tiller and his wife Sarah have established the Derek and Sarah Tiller Family Endowed Football Scholarship in memory of their friend and fellow coach Ricky Aspinwall. The scholarship was created at Wofford College, where Derek Tiller played football.

The scholarship is specifically designated for a high school senior offensive lineman who plans to play football at Wofford. While it may take up to five years to fully fund, the endowment is already seeded and currently accepting donations.

This tribute ensures that the legacy of Coach Ricky Aspinwall lives on through opportunities provided to future student athletes.