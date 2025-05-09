Local

Scholarship honors fallen coach from Apalachee High massacre

By WSB Radio News Staff and Steve Summers
Apalachee High School shooting vigil
(Megan Varner/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Steve Summers

WINDER, GA — A former Gwinnett County high school football coach and his wife are honoring the memory of a colleague killed in the Apalachee High School massacre by helping future student-athletes pursue higher education.

Derek Tiller and his wife Sarah have established the Derek and Sarah Tiller Family Endowed Football Scholarship in memory of their friend and fellow coach Ricky Aspinwall. The scholarship was created at Wofford College, where Derek Tiller played football.

The scholarship is specifically designated for a high school senior offensive lineman who plans to play football at Wofford. While it may take up to five years to fully fund, the endowment is already seeded and currently accepting donations.

This tribute ensures that the legacy of Coach Ricky Aspinwall lives on through opportunities provided to future student athletes.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!