Scarecrow Invasion returns to downtown Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, GA — The Scarecrow Invasion has officially begun in Woodstock, with businesses and residents competing to create the city’s best scarecrow display.

Woodstock Tourism Manager Kyle Bennett said the community’s enthusiasm was clear from the start. “The local community is very, very passionate about this. We had probably a line of 150 people waiting to sign up when we opened up registration,” he said.

This year’s event features more than 190 scarecrows on display throughout downtown Woodstock. Visitors can vote for their favorite by paying $1 per vote, with all proceeds going toward city beautification projects.

The winner will receive a trophy and bragging rights for the year. The Scarecrow Invasion runs through the end of October.