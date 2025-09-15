Sawyer Road Elementary in Marietta celebrates $7 million renovation

MARIETTA, GA — A metro Atlanta area elementary school received a $7.7 million renovation that was celebrated by school and community members on Monday.

It was a celebration at Sawyer Road Elementary as drama students marked the start of a new era with song.

School officials then cut the ribbon, unveiling months of renovations to the school that celebrated its 20th anniversary. Principal Jill Waldrep says she is blown away by the improvements.

“To me, it looks brand new. I feel like the students feel that way too,” Waldrep said. “That’s a lot of comments that the students are making.”

Over the summer, workers painted walls, replaced HVAC units, and put down new flooring.