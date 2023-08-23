Local

Savannah, GA named one of the best places to retire in the U.S.

Savannah Bananas SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - MAY 12: An aerial photo of the Historic Downtown waterfront with the Talmadge Memorial Bridge in the background on May 12, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah is one of the best places to retire in the United States, according to an HGTV Top 30 ranking.

The ranking factored in affordability, healthcare, weather, taxes, transportation and overall satisfaction.

The ranking cited Savannah’s Spanish moss, public squares, various haunted sites and overall southern charm as reasons to live in the area.

Cost-wise, Savannah ranks below the national average in cost of living, according to the ranking. There is also no estate tax.

Also cited were Savannah’s unique homes and overall historic feel and a riverfront that features various dining, music and art amenities.

Another benefit for retirees is Savannah’s proximity to the sandy beaches of Tybee Island, which is just 14 miles away.

Other southern cities making the list were Tallahassee, Boca Raton, Sarasota, Asheville and more.

