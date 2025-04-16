Savannah Bananas agree to deal to air games on ESPN, Disney Plus

ATLANTA — Anyone who may have had difficulty getting tickets to see the world-famous Savannah Bananas up close, don’t fret.

You will soon be able to watch the games on TV.

ESPN and Disney Plus are collaborating to with the Savannah Bananas for a 10-game deal.

Team owner Jesse Cole recently said, “it’s something I believe in. It’s standing out, it’s being different.”

Cole only wears Yellow tuxedoes in public.

“If your owner is dressing up in a Yellow tuxedo, I think that gives permission to everyone else to not take everything so seriously,” Cole said.

The Savannah Bananas recently played three games at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

The 10 games are set to air on TV and continue through August at MLB and NFL stadiums around the country.