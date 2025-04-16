Local

Savannah Bananas agree to deal to air games on ESPN, Disney Plus

By WSB Radio News Staff
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole and team welcome a Banana Baby before their game against the Staten Island Ferryhawks at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 11, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Anyone who may have had difficulty getting tickets to see the world-famous Savannah Bananas up close, don’t fret.

You will soon be able to watch the games on TV.

ESPN and Disney Plus are collaborating to with the Savannah Bananas for a 10-game deal.

Team owner Jesse Cole recently said, “it’s something I believe in. It’s standing out, it’s being different.”

Cole only wears Yellow tuxedoes in public.

“If your owner is dressing up in a Yellow tuxedo, I think that gives permission to everyone else to not take everything so seriously,” Cole said.

The Savannah Bananas recently played three games at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

The 10 games are set to air on TV and continue through August at MLB and NFL stadiums around the country.

