Sanford Stadium set to host first concert in over a decade

ATHENS, GA — For the first time in more than a decade, Sanford Stadium is getting ready to welcome back live music.

The University of Georgia announced a target date of April 25, 2026, for the first concert at the iconic stadium since 2013. It would be the kickoff to a new series of shows called Live Between the Hedges.

UGA officials have not yet named a headliner, but the event is scheduled to take place between two major campus events, the annual G-Day football scrimmage and spring commencement.

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks says the return of concerts to Sanford Stadium has been in the works for years. The last show at the venue featured a lineup of country stars including Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen, and Thomas Rhett.

Organizers expect to announce more details, including the featured performer, at a later date.

