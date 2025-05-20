Local

Sandy Springs police issues reminder golf carts are illegal to drive on public roadways

By Miles Montgomery
Sandy Springs police remind public that golf carts are illegal to drive on public roadways (Sandy Springs Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department is issuing a reminder that public golf carts are illegal to drive on public roadways in Sandy Springs.

Police are reminding the public to stay safe and enjoy your ride responsibly.

“While golf carts may be fun for cruising around the course, they’re not allowed on public roads in Sandy Springs,” police said. “For your safety and to avoid fines, please keep your cart off public roads and stick to designated areas like golf courses and private property.”

