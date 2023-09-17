Sandy Springs police arrest man accused of shooting victim outside nightclub, killing him

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The suspect accused of opening fire at a nightclub in Sandy Springs overnight, killing one person has been arrested.

Officers responded to the La Dona nightclub on Northwood Drive just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a fight with a person shot.

Investigators say the victim punched a man, identified as Zerrick Wilson in the face inside the club.

Wilson, according to police then went outside and waited in the parking lot for the victim to leave.

When the victim came outside, Wilson punched him several times and a fight began. Wilson then pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times, including a fatal shot in the chest.

Police identified the victim as Victor Garcia. Wilson has been charged with murder.

