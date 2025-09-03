Sandy Springs increases warning sign size in crackdown on illegal parking boots

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The Sandy Springs City Council is tightening its rules on vehicle immobilization services better known as “booting” by requiring larger, more visible warning signs at private parking lots.

City Attorney Dan Lee said complaints have poured in from drivers who claim they never saw signs warning that their vehicles could be booted.

“One of the places we’ve had the most complaints is a vacant lot right here,” Lee said. “I’ve sat in traffic and looked to the right and you can see the sign and it’s tiny.”

Under the revised ordinance, the signs will increase from 18-by-12 inches to 48-by-36 inches. They must be placed at the entrances of private parking lots where booting is permitted.

The change comes after a $5 million class-action lawsuit by drivers in Atlanta who had their cars booted.

Currently, Sandy Springs has about 40 companies licensed to use boots. Businesses or property owners that do not comply with the new sign requirements will receive citations.

The city’s action also follows new state legislation passed earlier this year regulating booting across Georgia. The law caps removal fees at rates set by the Georgia Department of Public Safety and requires clear signage with details including the cost to remove a boot, the property owner’s information, and the name of the booting company. Booting companies must also be properly permitted by the state.

City officials say the larger signs are meant to reduce confusion and ensure drivers are adequately warned before they park, potentially preventing costly disputes or lawsuits.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story