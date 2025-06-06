Sandy Springs homeowners could see reduction in water bills

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Several homeowners in Sandy Springs may soon pay less money for their water bills after a Georgia judge ruled in their favor.

A lawsuit ruling found the City of Sandy Springs is paying too much money for the water that it receives from the City of Atlanta. Each water customer in Sandy Springs pays extra each month to Atlanta, which supplies the water, officials say.

According to Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, the high rates are not fair to residents.

“Making sure that our people aren’t paying 21% more for water than is justified,” said Mayor Paul.

Mayor Paul is optimistic that his team can join Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his team in a meeting to discuss the water rates soon. He hopes that any agreement will include needed maintenance and upgrades to the water system.

The City of Atlanta hopes to challenge the judge’s decision.