Sandy Springs homeowner fatally shoots man during break-in, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his family’s home, according to Sandy Springs police.

It happened on Sunday, around 2:30 a.m., at a home off Spalding Drive. Police responded after a neighbor called 911.

Officers said the homeowner, who was not identified, exercised his right to bear arms to defend himself and his family.

The suspect had died from his wounds by the time police arrived. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police said this was likely an isolated incident.

©2023 Cox Media Group