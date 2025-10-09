Sandy Springs celebrates 20th anniversary with City Green celebration

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — The City of Sandy Springs is marking its 20th anniversary with a community celebration hosted by civic leaders and the Sandy Springs Foundation.

Foundation Chair Christine Probst says the event will feature live music, food, signature cocktails, raffle prizes, and auction items. “We’ve got a band, we’ll have food, signature cocktails, raffle items, spectacular auction items, it’s just going to be a great celebration,” Probst said.

The ticketed event begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday under a large tent on the City Green. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Sandy Springs was incorporated in 2005.