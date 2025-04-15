Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold, Flu medicine recalled due to risk of poisoning

ATLANTA, GA — Kramer Laboratories is recalling about 14,250 packages of Safetussin Max Strength Multi-Symptom Cough, Cold and Flu tablets blister packs because of faulty packaging that could pose a risk to children.

The packaging of the medication is considered not child-resistant because a tablet can be pushed through the foil, posing a risk of poisoning for children if the pills are swallowed.

So far, there have been no reports of this happening.

However, parents are being urged to check and see if you have the recalled over the counter medications. If so, you can take it back for a refund.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at grocery stores and pharmacies.

They are labeled, “multi-symptom “, cough, cold & flu” and “safe for adults with high blood pressure, diabetes” and are sold in a blue, orange, and red cardboard box.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.