Roswell police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect who ran from car after chase

ROSWELL — There is a large police presence in Roswell Tuesday as authorities search for a bank robbery suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Roswell police said officers chased the suspect who ran from his car in the area off of Old Mountain Park Road and the City of Mountain Park.

Officers are searching for a man identified as 27-year-old James Raborn, who has shaggy blond hair and was wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the initial robbery happened on Monday afternoon but didn’t identify what bank.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

