Roswell named one of America’s best places to live

ROSWELL, GA — The city of Roswell is receiving national recognition as one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from Livability.com.

The annual list highlights cities that excel in key areas such as affordability, economic opportunity, and overall quality of life. Roswell stood out among hundreds of communities nationwide, earning one of the highest overall LiveScores on the list.

Livability praised Roswell as a community where “people can afford to live, work and play,” citing its balanced mix of livability factors and ongoing investments in city development.