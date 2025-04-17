Local

Roswell named one of America’s best places to live

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Roswell River Walk
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

ROSWELL, GA — The city of Roswell is receiving national recognition as one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to the latest rankings from Livability.com.

The annual list highlights cities that excel in key areas such as affordability, economic opportunity, and overall quality of life. Roswell stood out among hundreds of communities nationwide, earning one of the highest overall LiveScores on the list.

Livability praised Roswell as a community where “people can afford to live, work and play,” citing its balanced mix of livability factors and ongoing investments in city development.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!