A Roswell man has been sentenced to nearly a year and a half in federal prison after pleading guilty to making threats against then-FBI Director Chris Wray.

The US attorney in Atlanta Theodore Hertzberg says his office has zero tolerance for threats against law enforcement officers.

35-year-old John Woodbury posted the threats online in June of 2023.

He was sentenced Thursday to 17 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.