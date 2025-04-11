Roswell Fire Department supports Honor Air Flight in Washington, D.C.

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Fire Department supported the Roswell Rotary Club Honor Air Flight in Washington, D.C. this week.

Nearly 100 veterans were flown to Washington, D.C. to visit the WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War memorials.

The Roswell Fire Department says the trip included a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

“It was a humbling reminder of the sacrifices made by these heroes, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to honor their service,” the Roswell Fire Department said in a social post.

Roswell Fire Department supported the Roswell Rotary Club Honor Air Flight in Washington, D.C. (Roswell Fire Department)