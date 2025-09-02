Roswell begins major water line replacement project along Bulloch Avenue

ROSWELL, GA — Drivers in Roswell should expect traffic disruptions beginning Tuesday as the city launches a major water line replacement project along Bulloch Avenue.

The three month project will replace nearly 2,000 feet of aging pipe between Marietta Highway and Mimosa Drive, just west of Roswell Town Square. City officials say the $500,000 upgrade will modernize outdated infrastructure, improve water service, and enhance fire safety in the area.

As work progresses, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and reduced street parking along Bulloch Avenue. Parking will also be limited around Bulloch Hall, a historic site that hosts the popular Christkindl Market each November.

The project also includes creating a looping water main that will connect to nearby roads, strengthening service reliability for residents and businesses.

Officials advise drivers to plan for delays and temporary impacts to parking access as construction continues through the fall.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story