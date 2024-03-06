Roof at iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room partially collapses overnight

ATLANTA — The roof at an iconic Midtown Atlanta restaurant has partially collapsed overnight.

A viewer called Channel 2 Action News at around 4 a.m. reporting a roof collapse at Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

A large amount of wreckage was seen in front of the restaurant in midtown Atlanta.

The restaurant has been an Atlanta institution for years, serving up traditional Southern comfort food.

Utility crews are on the scene working to clear the area.

Several lanes are blocked on Ponce De Leon Avenue between Myrtle and Penn Avenue.

