Ronald Acuña Jr. makes more history as Braves ready for postseason run

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Braves fans witnessed more history made by Ronald Acuña Jr. on Wednesday as he became the first player in Major League Baseball to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season.

On the next play, Acuña scored the game-winning run on Ozzie Albies’ single to walk off the Braves over the Chicago Cubs.

Most of the focus during the game was on Acuña Jr.’s incredible accomplishment. But during the postgame, it was about the next generation in the Acuña family.

Acuña Jr.’s brought his sons, Ronald and Jamal, to his postgame news conference. As Papa Acuña spoke to reporters, his sons stole the show with their cute interactions.

Jamal wasn’t shy as he kept grabbing the microphone. Older bother Ronald Acuña III also had something he wanted to say.

"It's really an incredible moment."@ronaldacunajr24 brought some company to his 40-70 press conference 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ZtgsmZMNTh — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) September 28, 2023

Before this season, no player in MLB history accomplished 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single-season. Acuña Jr. created that club last month in Colorado. Last week, Acuña Jr. smashed his 40th home run to become the first player with 40 home runs and more than 60 stolen bases.

Wednesday night’s latest accomplishment just added more to the outfielder’s impressive resume as a candidate for the National League Most Valuable Player.

