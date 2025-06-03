Local

Romanian man pleads guilty to swatting Georgia lawmakers, faces up to 15 years

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
(L-R): State Senator Jon Albers (R), State Senator Clinton Dixon (R), U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R), State Senator Kim Jackson (D), Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones (R) and State Senator Kay Kirkpatrick (R) (Georgia General Assembly/United State House of Representatives)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Romanian citizen has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false bomb threats and emergency calls targeting several American officials, including Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

Tomasz Szabo, 26, entered the plea Monday in a Washington courtroom. He admitted guilt to one count of conspiracy and one count of making threats involving explosives, charges that together carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Szabo made dozens of hoax 911 calls and bomb threats aimed at places of worship, government buildings, and the homes of public officials. The incidents are part of a dangerous tactic known as “swatting,” where false emergency reports are used to prompt armed law enforcement responses.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the indictment did not provide a motive for the threats.

Sentencing is scheduled for October.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!