Romanian man pleads guilty to swatting Georgia lawmakers, faces up to 15 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Romanian citizen has pleaded guilty in federal court to making false bomb threats and emergency calls targeting several American officials, including Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones.

Tomasz Szabo, 26, entered the plea Monday in a Washington courtroom. He admitted guilt to one count of conspiracy and one count of making threats involving explosives, charges that together carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Szabo made dozens of hoax 911 calls and bomb threats aimed at places of worship, government buildings, and the homes of public officials. The incidents are part of a dangerous tactic known as “swatting,” where false emergency reports are used to prompt armed law enforcement responses.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the indictment did not provide a motive for the threats.

Sentencing is scheduled for October.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story