Rockdale police searching for person who threw puppy out of moving car

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Police in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a tragic case of animal abuse.

A witness said someone in a white Honda Accord tossed a three-month-old puppy out of a moving vehicle in a church parking lot near Lake Rockaway and then took off.

Jordan Lowe is with Semper Fi Legacy Rescue and her team was responsible for getting the puppy to a desperately needed oxygen chamber due to heart and lung injuries.

Despite their heroic efforts, the dog, who rescuers named “Bo”, died.

Lowe says her organization is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to a suspect.

Lowe says the dog’s injuries showed clear signs of previous abuse, including beatings and repeated strangulation.

“Somebody knows who did this. They know whose dog it is. We fear that there are more dogs there. This baby deserves some kind of justice,” Lowe said.