Rockdale man accused of killing wife by knowingly infecting her with HIV granted bond

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A Rockdale County man accused of killing his ex-wife by knowingly infecting her with HIV is granted bond.

Bond is set at $800K for Cleveland Brodie of Conyers who is charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife, Denise Brodie.

Prosecutors say he knowingly infected her with HIV.

The defense says her cause of death was related to other health complications and that Brodie told her about his HIV in a letter.

The DA’s office wanted bond denied saying Brodie is a “significant danger to women” as he infected at least two women with HIV.

Superior Court Judge Maureen Wood also ordered Brodie to not have sexual relations with anyone while awaiting trial and he must continue to take HIV medication as prescribed.