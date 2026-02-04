Rockdale family sues school district after death of 12-year-old middle school student

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — The family of a 12-year-old middle school student is opening a lawsuit against Rockdale County after their son, Brandon Vargas, tragically took his own life in October.

Attorney Kianna Chennault says his family believes this was preventable as they repeatedly tried to get Vargas taken out of a math class where he said the teacher repeatedly bullied him since school started in August of 2025.

They say Vargas had expressed emotional distress and wanted to change to a new classroom in the weeks leading up to his death.

The family is requesting access to camera footage from when Vargas was in the class with the teacher.

They are also wanting to see systemic changes in the school district, that when a student is showing signs of mental illness that it is addressed accordingly.

“Brandon’s tragic death underscores a pattern of inaction and systemic failure within the Rockdale County School System,” said Attorney Kianna Chennault. “Despite repeated warnings and clear signs of distress, the district failed to protect Brandon from ongoing mistreatment and emotional harm. His family is seeking accountability not only for what happened to Brandon, but for the many students who continue to face similar neglect across Rockdale schools.”

Rockdale County Public Schools says the claims made by the family are not substantiated and will defend the district against allegations.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis and are not in immediate physical danger to call 988.