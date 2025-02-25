Rockdale County sheriff’s office issuing Mattie’s Call for Conyers man

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — The Rockdale County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help after issuing a Mattie’s Call for man last seen in Conyers, GA.

Brandon Sistrunk was last seen on February 20, 2025. He was reported missing on February 24.

Sistrunk is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, black gloves, and an “Eskimo” hat.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the Mattie’s Call.

If anyone has information on Brandon Sistrunk’s location, please contact 911 immediately. If you have seen him and want to provide information, please contact Investigator John Fort at 770-278-8170 or 404-548-2586.

You can also reach the Investigator Fort at John.Fort.@RockdaleCountyga.gov.