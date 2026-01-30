Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office investigating skeletal remains believed to be young child

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the discovery of skeletal remains believed to be of a young child.

The remains were discovered in the woods in the area near Honey Creek Road and Tucker Mill Road last November.

Deputies now confirm the remains were human.

The remains belonged to a child believed to be no more than eight years old.

Investigators are trying to identify the child and the circumstances surrounding their death.

Officials are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Cpl. Ware at 770-278-8114.