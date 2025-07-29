Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder-suicide

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Authorities in Rockdale County are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Conyers that appear to be a possible case of murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a person shot call in the 600 block of Clubland Circle SE around 1:20PM on Sunday, July 27.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman both shot to death.

They’ve been identified as Melissa King and Kevin James.

The couple was previously engaged, and investigators say it appears that James was the aggressor and King was shot before he turned the gun on himself.