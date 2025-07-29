Local

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder-suicide

Yellow police tape with text: police line do not cross cornering off area from public access
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder-suicide FILE PHOTO: Authorities in Rockdale County are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Conyers that appears to be a possible murder-suicide case. (Yoav Cohen/yo_co - stock.adobe.com)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Authorities in Rockdale County are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Conyers that appear to be a possible case of murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a person shot call in the 600 block of Clubland Circle SE around 1:20PM on Sunday, July 27.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman both shot to death.

They’ve been identified as Melissa King and Kevin James.

The couple was previously engaged, and investigators say it appears that James was the aggressor and King was shot before he turned the gun on himself.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!