Rockdale County sheriff investigating several online threats made against Heritage High School

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively investigating several threats made against a county high school during last week’s winter break.

Authorities say they’ve identified two students who are responsible for making the initial threat which was published on social media last Wednesday.

Another set of threats were made to the same high school Sunday.

Both district and county authorities are investigating.

In the meantime, additional security measures have been implemented at all high and middle schools across Rockdale County.